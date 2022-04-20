(The Center Square) – Amid uncertainty concerning a conflict between two West Virginia rules about early voting, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a formal opinion, which states he does not believe party chairpersons have veto authority over in-person early voting locations.
Although the West Virginia Code of State Rules grants the Republican and Democratic chairpersons the authority to veto proposed community locations for in-person early voting, Morrisey opined that he believes a court would find that this aspect of the rule is not in effect. He based this opinion on a 2011 statutory amendment to the West Virginia Code that removed the veto authority.
“In light of the 2011 amendment to the West Virginia Code, removing the requirement that community locations for in-person early voting must be agreed to by the chairpersons of the county executive committees of the two major political parties, a reviewing court would almost certainly find that the statute, as opposed to the legislative rule, would control,” the attorney general said in a statement.
Although the statute would overrule that aspect of the legislative rule, Morrisey said that other aspects of the legislative rule would remain in effect. Therefore, rather than throwing out the entire legislative rule, he said the state may enforce other aspects of the rule, which concern other aspects of early voting.
“However, the other portions of the legislative rule, including the deadlines for the submission of early voting community location proposals, do not raise the same concerns and may be enforced,” the attorney general added.
Morrisey issued his opinion after Secretary of State Mac Warner wrote to him, asking for a clarification on the law. He made his request after the Kanawha County Commission voted to add an early voting location on the west side of Charleston.
The attorney general’s legal opinions are meant to provide guidelines on how laws should be enforced, but they do not constitute legally binding orders. A legal order would need to come from a court ruling if there were a civil lawsuit regarding the rules.