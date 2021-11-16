(The Center Square) – A tax provision in the federal government’s most recent COVID-19 stimulus bill cannot be enforced against West Virginia and 12 other states who sued President Joe Biden’s administration, according to a ruling from a federal judge.
The judge struck down a provision that would have prohibited states from using any part of the stimulus funding to offset tax cuts for citizens, even if the state did so inadvertently. The court granted permanent injunctive relief for each state that signed onto the lawsuit, which means the federal government is prohibited from enforcing the rule unless it can successfully appeal. The ruling does not affect states that are not listed on the lawsuit.
“This is a great victory for states’ sovereignty and it sends a clear signal to the administration and Congress that they must operate within the confines of the Constitution,” West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey said in a statement. “Our lawsuit was designed to protect West Virginia from federal overreach. We have accomplished this. This decision by the court also ensures our citizens aren’t stuck with an unforeseen bill from the feds years from now.”
Lawyers for the states argued the legislation was ambiguous and could broadly prevent states from lowering taxes, which they argued was an unconstitutional exercise of power in violation of the Tenth Amendment, the conditional spending doctrine and the anti-commandeering doctrine.
The court agreed with the lawyers, ruling that Congress must be clear when it imposes conditions on the granting of federal money, but that it had not done so and violated the conditional spending doctrine.
The other states involved in the lawsuit were Alabama, Arkansas. Alaska, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Utah.