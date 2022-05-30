(The Center Square) – Two more West Virginia schools will participate in a state program that is designed to educate students on the misuse of opioids and other substances and prevent abuse of drugs, Gov. Jim Justice said.
Wheeling Park High School and Clay-Battelle Middle/High School will be the two newest participants in the GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Education Program. Both schools are in the northern part of the state.
“Whether we like it or not, we all know how drugs cannibalize our state and our people,” Justice said in a statement. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, drugs touch all of us in some way or another – even our kids. We have an obligation to give our students a pathway to the best life possible. They hold the keys to our state’s future in their hands. By putting the GameChanger program in our schools, we are working to secure that future.”
WV Gamechanger, which partners with the Hazelden-Betty Ford Foundation, works with schools to develop and maintain peer leadership programs that encourage students to make healthy decisions regarding alcohol, opioids and other drugs, according to the governor’s office. His office said the program is meant to facilitate youth-led prevention, positive development and community enhancement.
“We welcome Governor Justice and the GameChanger program,” Ohio County Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Miller said in a statement.
“We believe that this program will provide a huge benefit, not only for our students today, but also for many years to come,” she added. “We embrace GameChanger and we look forward to bringing together people who can motivate our students to make good choices and live a healthy lifestyle.”
The governor launched the initiative in December of last year. To date, the program is being launched in about five schools. By the fall of 2027, the governor expects that every elementary, middle and high school will participate in the program.