(The Center Square) – More than 62,000 West Virginians have signed up for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system, which will give them alerts and updates to help schedule vaccinations.
“Once again, we’re doing an outstanding job and leading the nation in our approach to get this vaccine rolled out,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “I am excited to get this system in place, and I truly hope it will be a big benefit to West Virginians so you’re not sitting there, dialing and dialing, which is ridiculous, and I hate like crazy you’ve had to do that, so that we can continue to lead the nation in getting vaccines in arms.”
The program launched Monday. It allows residents to register to receive updates about COVID-19 vaccinations through text, email or phone call, choosing whichever method of communication works best for them. West Virginia was the first state to use this kind of technology, according to the governor’s office.
Residents can sign up at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling the COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.