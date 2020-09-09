(The Center Square) – Schools in Pocahontas County will have more restrictions after the county jumped two spots on the state’s COVID-19 color-coded system, from “green” to “orange,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
When counties are in “green,” public schools must limit activities in which social distancing is not possible and mandate face coverings in third grade and higher on buses and in congregate settings where social distancing cannot be maintained.
Schools that are one degree worse in “yellow” cannot hold assemblies in which social distancing cannot be maintained. Students in third through fifth grade must wear face coverings on buses and in congregate settings, and those in sixth grade or higher must wear face coverings at all times.
Counties in the “orange” cannot have any assemblies or large group activities, and students in third grade or higher must wear face coverings at all times.
If a county goes into the red, it must cancel all classes.
A county’s ranking on the scale is determined by daily new cases per capita over a seven-day or 14-day period, depending on the size of the county.
West Virginia’s percent positivity rate has been on the rise, Justice said. He said he is watching the numbers and will consider stricter restrictions for counties that have the worst numbers, but he hopes he does not have to do that.