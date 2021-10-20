(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s Congressional district lines for next year will put two Republican incumbents within the same district, and both of them plan to vie for the party’s nomination.
Rep. Alex Mooney, who represents the state’s Second District, and Rep. David McKinley, who represents the state’s First District will both be placed in a new northern Second District if Gov. Jim Justice approves new district lines passed by the General Assembly. State lawmakers were forced to put two sitting Republicans into one district because the state lost one of its House seats due to a continued population decrease.
“Our nation now more than ever needs fighters who will stand toe to toe with the radical left who are attempting to turn America into a socialist nation,” Mooney said in a statement. “As a proud member of the freedom caucus, unwavering supporter of President Trump and the son of [a] Cuban refugee, I will not back down in this fight for the future of America.”
McKinley said in a statement that the constituents need a Congressman who can deliver results and not just rhetoric.
“My record proves I have done that,” McKinley said. “We've delivered for coal miners, veterans, working families and communities across the state. We've supported President Trump and his agenda and consistently fought for conservative policies to make America stronger. We've earned leadership positions that benefit West Virginia.”
The two candidates have taken different approaches to recent feuds within the Republican Party. Mooney, a staunch conservative, objected to the certification of the 2020 election results and opposed the Jan. 6 Commission. McKinley, a more centrist candidate, supported certification of the election results and supported an independent Jan. 6 Commission.
Former President Donald Trump won every West Virginia county in 2016 and 2020, earning more than 68% of the total vote both years.
Rep. Carol Miller, the state’s third member of Congress, will be placed in the southern Second District and will not need to face off against an incumbent lawmaker to keep her seat.