(The Center Square) – West Virginia Rep. Alex Mooney defeated his Congressional colleague, Rep. David McKinley, in a primary race to represent the Republican Party in the general election for the state’s second Congressional district.
With nearly 90% of precincts reporting in, Mooney received 53% of the vote compared to McKinley’s 36.7%. Mooney received 37,143 compared to McKinley’s 25,718 at the time of publication.
The two incumbents were pushed into the same district after West Virginia approved new district maps. The state was forced to put two incumbents in the same district because it lost one of its Congressional seats after the 2020 census reported a population decline.
Mooney won easily in the counties he represented in his old district lines and even won several counties that had originally been in McKinley’s district.
Although both congressmen represent the same party, the primary race was contentious and yielded input from state and national leaders. Mooney, who earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, is a member of the staunchly conservative freedom caucus. McKinley earned an endorsement from the Democrat-turned-Republican Gov. Jim Justice and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who has been able to remain popular in an increasingly red state.
Mooney accused McKinley of being a RINO, or a “Republican in Name Only,” which is an insult levied against Republicans who face accusations of being too moderate. He cited McKinley’s support for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and the bipartisan January 6 commission, along with the Manchin endorsement, as examples. McKinley, who was born and raised in West Virginia, accused Mooney of being self-serving because Mooney is not from West Virginia and ran for office as soon as he moved to the state.
Noah Wall, the executive director of the free-market FreedomWorks, congratulated Mooney on the win.
“This is fantastic news for West Virginians,” Wall said. “With this primary win under his belt, Rep. Mooney is one step closer to securing re-election. Rep. Mooney has been a tireless warrior for West Virginia conservative values throughout his tenure in Congress, and we have every reason to believe that he will continue the critical fight against the Left if re-elected alongside what is sure to be a solid conservative majority.”
McKinley, aged 75, has been in office since 2011 and formerly served as the chair of the West Virginia Republican Party from 1990 to 1994 and in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1980 until 1994. Mooney was elected to his seat in 2015 and had previously served in the Maryland Senate and was the chair of the Republican Party of Maryland.
The general election for the district will be Nov. 8. Mooney will run against Democrat Barry Wendell who defeated Angela Dwyer in the primary race by about 15 points. The district is heavily Republican.
Incumbent Rep. Carol Miller won her primary to represent the Republican Party in the state’s first Congressional district with about 67% of the vote. Her Democratic challenger will be Lacy Watson who won her party’s primary uncontested. This district is also heavily Republican and is expected to be a Republican win.