(The Center Square) – Monongalia County will stay shut down for another seven days and nursing home visitations statewide will be temporarily halted at midnight in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.
Bars in Monongalia County were shut down about a month ago because of a rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly among young adults. Although cases have begun to trend downward, officials have been concerned they could see a similar outbreak because of the county's population: the largest city in the county, Morgantown, is the location of West Virginia University’s (WVU) main campus.
“We’re trying to be sympathetic to our business community up there and in what they’re doing, but we’re also trying, in any way we can, to protect the community,” Justice said.
Previously scheduled to reopen Thursday, the bars now are scheduled to reopen Aug. 20. WVU's main campus is scheduled to begin classes Aug. 26.
Justice said he received input from bar owners, the restaurant community and health officials before making his decision. He said WVU and the medical community urged him to hold back, and he believes that’s the best response.
West Virginia also will temporarily shut down visitations to nursing homes statewide as the governor tries to develop a metric that would determine which nursing homes people can visit and which are too risky.
“We have 28 nursing homes in West Virginia with active outbreaks right now, and there’s no question that this is the issue across our nation,” Justice said. “... We have nursing home deaths that account for an incredible amount of the 160,000-plus deaths across our nation. We have got to keep this out of our nursing homes.”
Justice said he is working diligently to establish a metric that would determine which nursing homes safely can allow visitation. He said he knows family members want to see each other, and he plans to have a metric within days.
The governor also intends to retest every person in a nursing home.
“Our numbers aren’t bad,” Justice said. “Our nursing home situation is bad. That’s why we have to do something with our nursing homes today.”
COVID-19 cases have begun to trend slightly downward in West Virginia after the state saw a massive spike in the beginning of July when things began to reopen. The numbers still are substantially higher than they were pre-July.