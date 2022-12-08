(The Center Square) – A metals company is choosing Berkeley County, West Virginia for the construction of its fourth micromill, which will be a $450 million investment in the region. It's expected to employ 230 people full time.
Commercial Metals Co., also known as CMC, expects the new mill to have an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. It will produce straight length and spooled rebar, according to a news release from the company. CMC expects the plant to begin operations toward the end of 2025, based on its current timelines for permitting and construction.
"We are pleased to enter the next phase of this exciting investment, and to establish CMC's manufacturing presence in West Virginia,” Barbara Smith, the president of CMC, said in a statement. “The state offers several attractive advantages for MM4, including a welcoming business climate and a skilled available labor force. The planned site, located in the eastern panhandle of the state near Martinsburg, is well-situated to serve key metropolitan markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, as well as the Midwest."
According to Gov. Jim Justice’s office, the company turns scrap metal into sustainable steel products, which are used for highways, bridges and industrial structures. The mill will be powered with electric energy and all of the material used to produce its products will be recycled scrap metal.
"I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to West Virginia," Justice said in a statement. "We're honored that CMC selected our great state as the home for this state-of-the-art facility, set to be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking operations in the world. The Mountain State has a proud history in the steel industry and this investment is yet another example of West Virginia welcoming this industry into our state."
During a news conference, the governor praised the company for its sustainability and said the state needs to diversify. He praised the coal production of the state, but said that West Virginia should also move forward with alternative energy sources.
"We thank Governor Jim Justice, the entire West Virginia economic development team, and the dedicated Berkeley County staff for their support during the site selection process and for the welcome given to this important project,” Smith said. “We look forward to becoming a vital part of the Berkeley County community and growing our presence in the Mountain State."
The company operates in both the United States and Poland.