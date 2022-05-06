(The Center Square) – A nanocrystalline metals company is moving to northern West Virginia in Ohio County to commercialize high-tech metal alloys, which the state expects to bring between 200 and 300 jobs to the region.
The metal manufacturer, Veloxint, will move to the Touchstone Research Laboratory at the Millenium Centre in Triadelphia. It will commercialize metal alloys, which will be used in the chemical, solar and aero industries.
“For a long time, the outside world never would’ve thought that what we have going on today in our state would be possible, but we’re changing that perception now,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement.
“This company is a great example,” the governor continued. “They’re on the cusp of advancing our civilization; moving us forward by making a product that is stronger than the strongest stuff out there today. We have people in our state who are some of the brightest minds in the world. The stuff they’re doing is so cutting-edge it’s unbelievable, and it’s all happening in West Virginia.”
Veloxint will research technology and manufacture tungsten, chrome, copper and iron alloys that can be used to produce jet engines, cutting tools, machine metals, rocket engines and other applications. The company will hire between 200 and 300 new workers in the region and some of those jobs will include research engineers, laboratory technicians, metallurgists and machinists.
The Millenium Centre, to which the company is relocating, was created through a partnership between the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the Regional Economic Development Partnership and the Touchstone Research Laboratory.
“Touchstone has had a great deal of success developing and commercializing businesses in West Virginia, and we are excited to have the support of the West Virginia Economic Development Authority and Department of Economic Development,” Brian Joseph, CEO of Veloxint and Touchstone, said in a statement. “We’ve found the people of West Virginia can do anything, and I am very confident Veloxint will be hugely successful here.”
The WVDED is providing funds to train Touchstone personnel to use the technical equipment.