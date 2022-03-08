(The Center Square) – West Virginia University students will no longer need to wear face coverings in classrooms or lab settings, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
As of the new policy, which went into effect Tuesday morning, the mandate is gone for most indoor settings. Last month, the university ended the mandate for several other indoor settings, such as residence hall floors and rooms.
Masks will still be required for the Morgantown Personal Rapid Transit system and buses until March 18, in accordance with federal guidelines from the Transportation Security Administration. The university will continue to mandate masks in designated areas of the Health Sciences Center where patient services are provided. Masks will also be required for face-to-face human subject research activities.
“Increased levels of vaccination and boosters among WVU students, faculty and staff have helped cases continue a downward trend,” a university statement read. “There are currently no residents in Gaskins House which serves as an isolation option for students who have tested positive for COVID-19 on the Morgantown campus.”
The university still asks any students who have COVID-19 symptoms or those who tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to wear a face covering. Any person who wishes to continue wearing a mask is still allowed to do so.
“The University will continue to monitor multiple data points,” the university said in a statement, “and should any of those cause concern in the future, it will consider and implement necessary measures to protect the community.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Monongalia County as a medium risk for the spread of COVID-19. Under CDC guidelines, the county is no longer under a recommendation to wear masks indoors.
West Virginia University does not have a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but urges students and staff to receive a vaccine and recommended second doses and booster shots. The university hosts pop-up vaccine clinics.