(The Center Square) – West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin chimed in on a Republican congressional primary in his state to endorse the more moderate of the two candidates.
Rep. David McKinley, who received the Manchin endorsement, is running against Rep. Alex Mooney in a primary race to represent the state’s second district. The incumbent lawmakers are running against each other because they were placed in the same district after the state approved its new district lines. West Virginia lost one of its seats because of its population decline, which forced two incumbent lawmakers to compete for one seat.
In a campaign advertisement on behalf of McKinley, Manchin defended McKinley against allegations he supports President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan. McKinley was one of 13 House Republicans who voted to support the president’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill in November, but he then opposed a more expensive measure in May, which supporters say would cost $1.7 trillion and opponents say would cost about $4 trillion.
“David McKinley has always opposed reckless spending because it doesn’t make sense for West Virginia,” Manchin said in the advertisement. “Alex Mooney has proven he’s all about Alex Mooney. But West Virginians know David McKinley is all about us.”
Manchin, who is viewed as one of the most moderate Democrats, also voted for the $1.2 trillion plan, but broke with his party by opposing the more expensive plan.
Mooney voted against both, arguing the bills were too expensive. Mooney, who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump late last year, responded to the advertisement by calling McKinley a RINO, which is an insult meaning “Republican in Name Only.”
“Joe Manchin and David McKinley both supported Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion non-infrastructure bill,” Mooney said in response. “They also supported the sham January 6th witch hunt investigation against Donald Trump and his allies. Manchin even voted for Trump's impeachment. It is not surprising that Joe Manchin and the Democratic Party want to defeat a principled conservative like me.”
Under West Virginia law, Democrats cannot vote in a Republican primary. However, those who are registered as an independent or unaffiliated with a party can choose to vote in either major party’s primary race. Trump won the state with nearly 69% of the total vote and won every county. In 2020, Manchin won his seat by only about 3 percentage points and secured less than 50% of the vote. This was a departure from this two previous elections, in which Manchin won by at least 10 percentage points or more.
Although polling has been sparse, recent polls have shown McKinley with a lead over Mooney.