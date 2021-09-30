(The Center Square) – Progressive and moderate Democrats are at odds over how much the federal government should include in its spending package and a key swing vote, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, does not want to see anything higher than $1.5 trillion.
Although Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to secure votes for a bipartisan compromise in her chamber, the progressive wing of the party is trying to push President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion bill that would include family leave, more funding for the social safety net and climate measures. Some progressives are threatening to tank a compromise bill that would limit spending.
In a letter to Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, wrote he cannot guarantee he would support a package if it exceeds $1.5 trillion. He told reporters Thursday he is not a liberal and that he wants Congress to pass an infrastructure package the government can afford.
On Wednesday, the senator released a statement in which he said every member of Congress needs to serve the American people, rather than their political party.
“What I have made clear to the President and Democratic leaders is that spending trillions more on new and expanded government programs, when we can’t even pay for the essential social programs, like Social Security and Medicare, is the definition of fiscal insanity,” Manchin said. “Suggesting that spending trillions more will not have an impact on inflation ignores the everyday reality that America’s families continue [to] pay an unavoidable inflation tax. Proposing a historic expansion of social programs while ignoring the fact we are not in a recession and that millions of jobs remain open will only feed a dysfunction that could weaken our economic recovery. This is the shared reality we all now face, and it is this reality that must shape the future decisions that we, as elected leaders, must make.”
Manchin said he cannot support trillions of dollars in spending and encouraged lawmakers to negotiate in good faith.
Democrats have a 220-212 majority in the House, but an even 50-50 split in the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the tie-breaking vote. Manchin has been at odds with party leadership over key issues in the past few months, particularly in his support for keeping the Senate filibuster, which requires most bills to receive a 60-vote cloture vote before it can receive a vote on the floor.