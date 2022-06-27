(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s last remaining abortion clinic will no longer provide that service because of a state law that could subject them to criminal penalties now that Roe V. Wade has been overturned.
The Charleston-based Women's Health Center of West Virginia has officially stopped offering abortion services because of the ruling. That decision came as Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is working on state guidance on how to enforce the state’s abortion ban, and the West Virginia American Civil Liberties Union is mulling potential legal challenges to the ban.
Before the Roe V. Wade decision in 1973, abortion was illegal in West Virginia, except when the procedure is used to save the life of the woman. Because those laws were never taken off the books, the ban immediately went back into effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe.
The law states that administering a drug or using any other means to “destroy [an] unborn child” is a felony if the abortion is successful. Those who are found guilty are subject to a jail sentence between three and 10 years, but if the woman dies because of the drugs or the procedure, the person is guilty of murder.
The abortion clinic did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.
“Unless some hospitals have not suspended them, there are no abortions going on in West Virginia since the overturning of Roe on Friday, June 24,” Mary Anne Buchanan, the communications director for West Virginians for Life, told The Center Square.
“Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is reading the 200-page decision to see how the [state’s abortion law] is affected,” Buchanan said. “…It may be that Gov. Jim Justice will call for a special session of the legislature in order to revisit that part of the code. For now, West Virginians for Life can only wait and see just like everyone else. In the meantime, the lives of the unborn are safe in West Virginia."
The ACLU of West Virginia announced it is working with its partners and legal team and is considering possible legal action.
“Our legal team is exploring every avenue,” an ACLU statement read. “For those extremists who want to force people to give birth against their will, know this: the ACLU will see you in the courthouse, in the statehouse, at the ballot box, and in the streets. We will never stop fighting for reproductive rights and access for all.”
In some states, such as Michigan, those who support abortion access are trying to argue their state constitutions protect abortion rights. However, such a task would be very unlikely to succeed in West Virginia. In 2018, residents approved a referendum to amend the state constitution to explicitly clarify that no provision in the document protects a right to an abortion.