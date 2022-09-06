(The Center Square) – A property tax exemption for certain business items will be on the ballot in November for West Virginians, but Gov. Jim Justice is warning the proposal could prevent the state from eliminating the income tax.
Amendment 2, which voters will get to approve or shut down in a referendum, would allow the General Assembly to approve certain personal property tax exemptions for businesses. This would include machinery, equipment and inventory property. The amendment has support from legislative Republican leaders, but lost the support of the governor.
“Amendment 2 is growing into a situation that is driven, in my opinion, by a lot … of politics,” Justice said in a news conference. “Well, I can’t stand that. I just can’t stand it.”
Justice said the exemptions allowed in the referendum would remove an income stream from the counties and centralize the decisions in Charleston. He said businesses have been moving to West Virginia already and he does not think these exemptions would lead to more business growth. Rather, he cautioned he believes it could take money away from schools, EMS, firemen and police.
In addition to those concerns, the governor said he does not think it would be possible to approve those tax exemptions and simultaneously end the state income tax.
More than a month ago, Justice called a special session to reduce the income tax by 10% as a step in eventually eliminating the state’s income tax altogether. Although the bill received bipartisan support in the House of Delegates, it never received a vote in the Senate. Instead, the Senate unanimously passed a resolution that expressed the Senate’s intent to reduce the personal property tax burden if the amendment is approved in November.