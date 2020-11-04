(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s Republican Gov. Jim Justice comfortably won reelection, and Republicans increased their majority in both chambers of the General Assembly, according to unofficial election results.
With about 97% of the vote reported, Justice maintained control of the governorship with 64.1% of the vote. His Democratic challenger, Ben Salango, received about 30.4% of the vote, and Libertarian candidate Erika Kolenich received about 2.9% of the vote.
Justice was elected in 2016 as a Democrat but switched his party to Republican after he announced his support for President Donald Trump in 2017.
Republicans maintained control in the state Senate and picked up three additional seats. In the 12th District, Republican candidate Patrick Martin defeated incumbent Dough Facemire, D-Braxton, receiving 57% of the vote to Facemire’s 43%. The party also picked up seats in the 7th District and 17th District, which previously were held by Democrats.
Republicans did not lose any seats they held before the election, but one Republican-held seat has yet to be called. In the 11th Senate District, Republican candidate Robert Karnes is leading Democratic candidate Denise Campbell, 51% to 49%.
If Republicans hold the 11th District, they will have a 23-11 advantage in the chamber. The current majority is 20-14.
Republicans made a larger gain in the House after ousting several Democratic incumbents and taking previously held Democratic seats. The Republicans are projected to win at least 64 House seats, and Democrats are projected to win at least 14 House seats. The remaining 22 seats have not yet been called.
Even with the 22 seats that still are unclear, Republicans already have increased their lead by at least six seats. The Republicans had a 58-41 majority heading into election night with one seat held by an independent who is a conservative. His seat was won by a Republican.
Republicans also had victories in every statewide election: attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, treasurer and agricultural commissioner. All Republicans were incumbents, except for the treasurer position, in which challenger Riley Moore defeated incumbent Treasurer John Perdue.