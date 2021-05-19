(The Center Square) – West Virginia has received about $677 million in the newest federal COVID-19 relief program, but Gov. Jim Justice is holding any announcements on his priorities until further reviewing options with his staff and consulting legislative leaders.
Funding from the American Rescue Planvis relatively flexible, but it must be tied to specific goals. These goals include pandemic needs, offsetting revenue losses and supporting communities hardest hit by the pandemic and subsequent economic restrictions. Money can also be used for broadband, water and sewer infrastructure.
The program directs $1.36 billion to West Virginia. The state will receive the rest of the funding at a later date.
“The Governor and his staff are continuing to review areas of greatest need and potential uses for the State’s share of American Rescue Plan funds,” Justice’s press secretary Nathan Takitch told The Center Square. “The Governor also plans to consult with legislative leadership to help determine how these funds can be used best to help the people of West Virginia.”
Justice will announce specific plans for the funding during COVID-19 news conferences when the information is available, Takitch added.
Although Justice was given a lot of leeway with previous COVID-19 relief spending, the West Virginia General Assembly passed a bill that puts limits on his authority. Per the new law, the governor will need legislative approval before he can approve spending initiatives that cost $150 million or greater when it’s received from the federal government during a state of emergency.