(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice vetoed four bills the General Assembly sent to him, including legislation that would have split the Department of Health and Human Resources into two departments and a bill to expand broadband.
Justice rejected House Bill 4020, which would have split the DHHR, because he argued the state should perform a more in-depth analysis before undertaking such a large reform. With the other bills, including House Bill 4001 to expand broadband, the governor argued the bills had conflicts with either state or federal laws.
“We all want to address and correct the very real issues within DHHR, but before we undertake such a drastic change to an enormous agency that affects the lives of our most vulnerable West Virginians, I believe we need to take a deeper look at every aspect of how this would work,” Justice said in a statement following his veto of House Bill 4020.
House Bill 4020, which was sponsored by Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, had bipartisan support in the General Assembly. The bill would have implemented the new structure on July 1, 2023. The DHHR opposed the bill and argued the legislation, as it was written, would not be feasible.
“The bill, as presented, does not provide adequate direction on the many questions that must be addressed in this massive endeavor, including important questions regarding how the federal funds will flow to ensure we don’t jeopardize significant federal funding,” the governor said. “Additionally, this bill would have split the DHHR by January of next year, but it wouldn’t have made budgetary changes take effect until six months after that. It is unclear how the different effective dates could work in concert.”
House Bill 4001 would have created state funds for major broadband projects, expanding fiber and cable networks, and subsidies to incentivize broadband expansion. The bill, which was sponsored by Del. Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, would have also established several regulations for the fund.
Justice said in his veto letter he supports broadband expansion and the intent of the bill, but claimed it includes several flaws. He claimed one of the regulations in the bill would violate federal law, which would tie the bill up in the court system and potentially delay broadband expansion.
“This bill contains fatal flaws and provisions which are prohibited by federal law,” the governor said. “For example, Enrolled Committee Substitute for House Bill 4001 establishes rate and billing regulations that are prohibited by the Federal Communications Act. If this law were to become effective, the bill would be subject to a federal court injunction, potentially delaying the deployment of vital broadband throughout this State.”
The governor directed the Department of Economic Development to work with state lawmakers to address some of his concerns and construct a different piece of legislation that would provide the funding in a way compatible with federal rules. He is asking the legislature to take this up in the special session scheduled for the end of April.
Justice also vetoed Senate Bill 573, which would have established a system for magistrates to preside in certain instances outside of normal court hours, because he said it conflicted with another bill. He vetoed House Bill 2300, which would have changed rules related to family court judges. The governor said this bill conflicted with West Virginia code.