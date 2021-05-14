(The Center Square) – Gov. Jim Justice is urging West Virginians to participate in a federal program in which low-income residents will be eligible for broadband relief and discounts on computers, tablets or laptops.
The assistance can be received through the Emergency Broadband Assistance Program, which is administered through the Federal Communications Commission and will cost taxpayers about $3.2 billion. Eligible households can receive up to $50 per month toward broadband services and discounts of up to $100 for one-time purchases of computers, laptops or tablets.
“All you’ve got to do is qualify in one of these areas and you’re eligible,” Justice said in a statement. “Please take advantage of this. Really and truly, this is just additional fed dollars coming into West Virginia, and it will have a multiplier effect and help some families and folks across the state.”
A household will be eligible if one member has an income of 135% of the federal poverty level or less or participates in certain assistance programs. A household will also be eligible if a member experienced substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough caused by the pandemic or is approved to receive benefits in a free or reduced-price school lunch or breakfast program.