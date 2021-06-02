(The Center Square) – West Virginia will allow anyone who’s received a vaccine against COVID-19 to enter into a lottery, which includes cash prizes, pickup trucks, guns and scholarships.
In Gov. Jim Justice’s bid to increase vaccination numbers, the state will hold its first giveaway on Father’s Day, June 20, and will have additional giveaways every week through Aug. 4. The governor said a person will be eligible after receiving his or her first dose against the virus.
On Father’s day, the grand prize will be $1.588 million and the second place prize will be $588,000. Other prizes include two custom-outfitted pickup trucks, two full-year scholarships to any state university for residents aged 12 through 25, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, 25 weekend getaways to state parks and five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.
“The faster we get people across the finish line the more lives we save,” Justice said in a statement. “That’s all there is to it. If the tab just keeps running the cost is enormous. The hospitalizations are enormous. We have to get all of our folks across the finish line.”
Vaccinated West Virginians will need to register via a website, which has yet to be created. The governor will announce when that website is up in a future news conference.
The governor’s plan to encourage vaccinations came after Ohio announced a similar plan. The idea has received mixed reviews from policy groups with some saying that it will be beneficial for the state in the long run and others saying there’s insufficient data to determine whether this is a smart investment.
On Tuesday, the governor also announced that the state hit one of its vaccine goals about three weeks early: getting 75% of residents aged 50 or older to receive their first dose of the vaccine. The governor also hopes to get 65% of all eligible residents and 85% of those 65 years or older at least one vaccine by June 20, West Virginia’s 158th birthday. As of the most recent numbers, nearly 84% of those aged 65 or older have received at least one dose and 58.7% of the state’s eligible population has received at least one dose.
The governor is also giving out $100 in savings bonds or gift cards for every resident between the ages of 16 and 35 who receive the vaccine. So far, the state has paid out more than $2 million in these incentives.