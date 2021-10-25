(The Center Square) – Gov. Jim Justice signed 40 bills into law that were passed during the General Assembly’s most recent special session, which included exemptions for private COVID-19 vaccine mandates and redistricting maps for Congress and the state legislature.
House Bill 335, which grants medical and religious exemptions for COVID-19 mandates, narrowly passed the Senate by one vote and passed the House with more than two-thirds support. The legislation, which was originally introduced by Justice, received support from most Republicans, but garnered some pushback from within the party and staunch opposition from Democratic leadership.
Although the governor wanted the legislation to go into effect quickly, the legislature amended the bill to delay the effective date until January of next year. One of the major concerns was that it could conflict with federal regulations, which has yet to be made official. The bill includes a severance clause, which states that if any part of the bill is struck down, all other aspects of the bill will remain in effect.
Under the legislation, a person will be exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandates from businesses if that person can demonstrate he has already recovered from COVID-19 or that he has the natural antibodies. The person will also be exempt if he can provide a valid medical or religious objection.
For medical exemptions, the person will need to provide a certification signed by a physician or an advanced practice registered nurse who conducted an in-person examination and concluded there is a specific precaution to the person receiving the vaccine. The religious exemption can be met by providing a notarized certification executed by himself, which states he has a religious belief that prevents him from getting the vaccine.
A business will be prohibited from penalizing or discriminating against an unvaccinated person who meets one of the requirements. The business will not be allowed to fire someone who is exempt, cannot refuse to hire an exempt person and cannot withhold bonuses, pay raises or promotions from such persons. If an employee believes he faced some discrimination or penalty from a business despite being exempt, he can seek injunctive relief in court.
The governor also signed three bills that establish new district maps for the U.S. Congress, the state Senate and the state House of Delegates.
Because of West Virginia’s population decline, the state lost one member of Congress, which meant the legislature had to create two districts, rather than two. Because there are three Republican incumbents, the new lines forced Reps. Alex Mooney and David McKinley into the same district. Mooney is a member of the Freedom Caucus who resonates strongly with the Trump base and McKinley has been more moderate. Both have said they intend to run for re-election, which means the two will face off in a primary race.
The redistricting bill for the House of Delegates will make the maps substantially different from the current maps. The chamber will cease the use of multi-member districts and create 100 single-member districts. The districts that previously had multiple members will be broken up into smaller districts. The Senate districts will include some changes to reflect differences in population numbers. Most of the district lines go along county boundaries.
Other bills signed by the governor include spending allocations, such as a $1 billion broadband investment.