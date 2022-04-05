(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation that will provide financial incentives that are meant to encourage more residential housing development in the state.
House Bill 4502, sponsored by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, passed both chambers of the General Assembly with substantial majorities. There are also about $20,000 worth of administrative costs in Fiscal Year 2023 and $5,000 of administrative costs in subsequent years, according to a fiscal impact statement from the Department of Tax and Revenue. The impact statement did not provide an estimate on how the subsidies would impact the state’s revenue because it’s unclear how many contractors will be qualified for the subsidies.
“This is an absolutely terrific bill and it’s an honor to be able to sign it with you today,” Justice said in a statement. “There are so many good things happening in West Virginia right now. People want to come and see what we have to offer. So we need to be ready for them. We need to build.”
The legislation, which the state calls the Build WV Act, will grant contractors tax exemptions when purchasing building materials and services for the construction of a project certified by Build WV for the subsidies. It will also grant tax exemptions for services, materials and tangible personal property for repairs, maintenance and refurbishment of properties built under the program.
Under the legislation, corporate net income taxes and personal income taxes tied to the property can receive 10-year property value adjustment tax credits. It also gives municipalities the authority to provide local tax credits.
To qualify for the incentives, the project will need to have a minimum investment of $3 million and develop at least six houses. The Department of Economic Development is authorized to approve up to 12 certified WV Build geographic districts and provide subsidies for up to $150 million worth of investments.
“We know there are places in our state that are wonderful places to live and raise a family, but may be short on homes,” Justice said.” So we needed to find a way to incentivize our builders to step up; to stimulate more home development. That’s exactly what this bill is going to do. We don’t want to sit back. We need to be proactive. We need to show ourselves off. Then the people will follow.”
The governor signed the legislation during a ceremony at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.