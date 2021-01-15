(The Center Square) – West Virginia may not be receiving the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses the state had anticipated, and Gov. Jim Justice has received conflicting information from the federal government, he said.
Justice said Friday he was informed initially by the federal government that the state would receive a 25,000-dose boost in its vaccine allocation next week in addition to another 25,000 doses to be allocated for people’s second doses.
The governor said he’s now being told by some that the state may only receive a total of 25,000 doses, rather than the anticipated 50,000 doses. Justice said he simply does not know how many doses the state will receive.
“In 10 minutes, it’ll change again,” Justice said.
Although federal officials had said the government would provide the additional doses with vaccines held in a reserve, the Washington Post reported Friday the reserve does not exist and the federal government already shipped those doses to the states.