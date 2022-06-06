(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration, which would bring federal money to provide some relief for flood damages in May, .
Justice declared a state of emergency May 6 for Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties, in response to flooding in the region. However, only Cabell and Wayne counties took enough damage to qualify for the disaster declaration aid. Justice sent his disaster declaration request to President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“As with all disasters, I directed our state agencies to use every tool and partnership to respond to immediate needs and document damages that our citizens and communities are experiencing," the governor said in a statement. “I am absolutely focused on bringing West Virginians the disaster relief needed to help get things back to normal."
The aid could include Individual Assistance, Hazard Mitigation Assistance and Small Business Administration Disaster Loans, according to the governor’s office. If the disaster declaration is approved for those two counties, every county in the state could apply for hazard mitigation funding, the governor’s office noted.
“I’m very hopeful that our request will be approved and, if it’s approved, I’m hopeful that it will substantially help all the folks that we have hurting,” Justice said. “So let’s be hopeful that the Biden administration will approve this.”