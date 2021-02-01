(The Center Square) – West Virginia reported a large budget surplus in January, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a news conference Monday.
For the month, Justice said the state was $46.6 million ahead of the budget estimates. Year to date collections were $173 million above estimates, he announced, and the state is $4.7 million above last year.
“The cash surplus in this state right now … is extremely healthy and extremely large,” Justice said. “… And we’re going to hope and pray that we continue to grow.”
Justice said he expects another stimulus bill to pass in Congress and be signed by President Joe Biden in the next few days, which he expects to benefit the state. He said revenue will continue to be up and down depending on how money comes in, but that he intends to keep West Virginia’s revenue numbers going in a positive direction.
“We’re just going to keep this going West Virginia and keep this ball moving,” Justice said.
The governor also took shots at Washington politicians over their failure to properly address COVID-19 relief during the 2020 election, before the election of Biden. He said the country went months without a relief package because of a “food fight” between Democratic and Republican federal lawmakers. As people were struggling to pay their rent and bills and businesses were having a hard time staying open, he said the Democratic hatred of former President Donald Trump and the Republican hatred for Democrats prevented Congress from making progress.
“I can’t stand that,” Justice said.
Justice said federal lawmakers should try to help American citizens, rather than play political games. He said he will always first and foremost be a West Virginian and an American.