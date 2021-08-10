(The Center Square) – Gov. Jim Justice is reactivating the West Virginia Public Energy Authority, which oversees power plants.
The WVPEA, which was created to promote the mineral development industry, is being reactivated to provide the state with information in real time regarding the status of each power plant in the state. The information monitored includes the plants’ life cycles and whether there are concerns about power supply disruptions.
“I am really proud to reactivate this board,” Justice said in a news conference Monday. “We always want to try to foster and be proud of our natural resources in our state and we want to ensure that West Virginia will continue to be an energy powerhouse for the entire world.”
The board will work on long-term energy policies to use Virginia’s resources, which will include development of the next generation of coal plants. The board will also assist the coordination of the output of merchant plants with capacity needs of regulated plants, according to the governor’s office.