(The Center Square) – In his first round of bailouts for fairs and festivals, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice provided $1.6 million, which will go to the state fair and local fairs and festivals that typically receive funding from the Legislature.
The state’s 392 local fairs and festivals will receive $1.3 million, which doubles the usual funding provided by the Legislature. The state fair will receive about $300,000 in additional funding.
“I’m a real believer in the arts, and I am a real believer in our fairs and our festivals (because) … they’re the fabric of our being,” Justice said Thursday during a news conference.
Fairs and festivals had planned to open and operate during West Virginia’s second phase of reopening, which initially allowed gatherings of 100 people or fewer. Shortly into the second phase, however, Justice lowered that limit to 25 people because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases, forcing most of the fairs and festivals to shut down after many of them already had accumulated planning costs and issued down payments.
This additional funding is meant to offset those costs and the lost revenue from being unable to hold the events. Justice said the state estimated about half of the state’s fairs and festivals would have been forced to shut down permanently without the bailout. He said the grants, hopefully, will provide a windfall of money to help them bridge into next year.
“They’re the fabric of our state,” Justice said. “They’re our identity in so many different ways.”
Kerry Collins, the CEO of the West Virginia State Fair, thanked Justice and said the fairs are important to a lot of organizations, including vendors, artisans, hotels, nonprofits, youth groups and fire departments. She said groups, such as local fire departments, rely on these festivals to hold fundraisers. She said the lack of festivals account for millions in losses to the state.
“Your support is truly going to keep our traditions alive and our events moving forward,” Collins said.
Speaking on behalf of Logan Festivals, Amber Miller-Belcher said all of their events are free and often rely on sponsorship. Although they were able to hold one of their festivals, she said businesses did not have the money to provide the same level of sponsorship because of COVID-19-related losses.
“This has been a hard year on all of us, on our small businesses, people that stand behind us, our sponsors,” Miller-Belcher said.
The governor will announce another round of funding for the arts Tuesday, including nearly $500,000 for 52 Preservation West Virginia fairs, which were not included in these grants, and nearly $720,000 for 11 other art initiatives.