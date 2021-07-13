(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered West Virginia State Police to more strictly enforce the 55 mph speed limits in work zones following a fatal car accident recently.
“I know we’re all in a hurry,” Justice said in a statement.” But you’ve got to watch what you’re doing. Let’s all slow down, just a little bit, all of us need to do that. We’re going to do better. We’re going to enforce like crazy and we are going to try in every way we possibly can to keep our people safe.”
A fatal car accident on Interstate 81, just outside of Martinsburg, happened in a work zone and investigators believe speed was a contributing factor, according to a news release. The governor decided to bolster enforcement after a meeting with Senate President Craig Blair to discuss the incident earlier this week.
“This is just a terrible tragedy,” Justice said. “Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon said it was one of the worst accidents he has seen in his career. The cleanup and ensuing investigation resulted in the closure of two lanes of I-81 for seven hours. All of this is unacceptable.”
The governor also ordered the West Virginia Department of Transportation to improve its standards with signage and traffic controls in the area to go above and beyond the national safety standards.