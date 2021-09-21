(The Center Square) – With West Virginia’s uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent months, partially caused by the delta variant, Gov. Jim Justice has launched the Saving Our Care initiative intended to make hospitals and nursing homes more stable.
Saving Our Care will provide staffing help and financial assistance to hospitals and long-term care facilities to increase workforce levels and to provide help for hospitals that are deferring elective procedures. The state will also monitor the status of hospitals and long-term care facilities and provide communication to hospital leaders. Long-term care facilities include nursing homes and assisted living locations.
“Our hospitals are on the verge of being overrun to the point where, if we don’t act right now, we could awaken to a situation where we’re basically rationing care,” Justice said in a statement. “Now we’re not there right at this moment. But we should all realize that we are now at a point in time where we are reaching a crisis. ...As we approach and pass the peak of this surge, our hospitals are being taxed to the limit. If they need to start eliminating elective surgeries, and we do nothing, that would really destroy the economics of our hospitals.”
The governor said he hopes the initiative will only need to be in place for the next three to six weeks. The state reached its pandemic height in hospitalization, ICU patients and patients on ventilators for treating COVID-19 this month, but case numbers have recently started to decline and the governor expects hospitalizations and deaths will soon start to decline.
“I think the Governor’s commitment to support those facilities, so not only can we take care of all people with COVID-19, but as the Governor said, it’s also important that we have our hospital beds available for people with strokes, heart attacks, motor vehicle accidents, and bad infections, because when when hospitals get overwhelmed, then those elements start to suffer too,” State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said in a statement. “We’ve seen two states in the country – Idaho and Alaska – that have rationed care, and we certainly, as a leadership group, and certainly under the Governor’s direction, we are committed to making sure that will not happen here in West Virginia.”
West Virginia has more than 17,400 active cases, 954 hospitalizations, 278 ICU patients and 160 patients on ventilators, according to the most recent numbers from the Department of Health and Human Resources updated Tuesday.
The state has continued to have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country with slightly more than 60% of the eligible population fully vaccinated and more than 74% of the eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine. Younger people have gotten the vaccine at lower levels than the older population. Death or serious illness for young people is very rare, but the risk increases when a person is older or has a compromised immune system.