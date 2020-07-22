(The Center Square) – After having a virtual meeting with West Virginia colleges and universities, Gov. Jim Justice expressed hesitancy over reopening colleges.
Justice said Wednesday he wants to get students back to school, but he will do so only if he can ensure it can be done safely for the students, staff and others in the community.
“We’ve got to wait just as long as we possibly can,” Justice said. “And I want those kids back in school, and I know that the kids want to be back in school, and I know that everybody wants them to be back in school. But … there’s no way Jim Justice is going to go with putting these kids back in school unless I am completely convinced (it is safe).”
Justice said he knows there will always be some level of risk until there is a vaccine, but he wants to mitigate those risks. He said he will continue to watch the numbers and plans to make a decision quickly.
The start date for K-12 schools was pushed back to Sept. 8.
West Virginia’s daily COVID-19 case numbers skyrocketed in the beginning of June after the state began to reopen. Over the past few days, Justice said the numbers are starting to look better, but even the lowest daily increase in the past nine days is higher than any of the pre-June days.
Monongalia County, home to West Virginia University, was one of the primary causes of the spike, but its active case numbers are trending downward. The county had 398 of the state’s 1,569 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but accounted for only 281 of the state’s 1,594 active cases Wednesday. The spike was was most noticeable in adults aged 20-29 years old, which prompted Justice to temporarily shut down the county’s bars.
The state also reported Wednesday an eighth county with a church outbreak. Wood County is the newest county to have an outbreak in a church. Justice said churches are a breeding ground for the coronavirus, and he encouraged worshippers to remain one pew away from people, practice social distancing and wear a mask. Face masks are mandatory inside public buildings in which social distancing is not possible, including churches.
Justice also announced slightly less than $4.2 million in federal CARES Act money will go to volunteer fire departments. Each of the state’s 419 departments will receive $10,000.