(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Republican legislative leaders have agreed to support a plan to give teachers and other public employees a 5% raise during the 2022 legislative session.
In addition to a 5% raise, legislative leaders and the governor have agreed to provide them with a 2.5% bonus to partially offset the high level of inflation faced in the state and the country. The plan will be submitted in the form of a bill during the legislative session.
“As we’ve gone through this horrible pandemic, we’ve continued to kick out surplus after surplus,” Justice said in a statement. “Our state is doing really good. I commend everybody that’s made all the right moves on the chessboard. We want to reward our people for a lot of great work that they’ve done and we also want to continue to help our teachers and make education our centerpiece in West Virginia.”
Justice was joined by House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, and Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, when they made the joint announcement on Thursday. The specific legislation that will be submitted to the legislature has not yet been drawn up.
“We’re happy to be able to join with the Governor today and indicate that, as the House, we do have support for the across-the-board pay raise,” Hanshaw said in a statement.
“We know that it’s been a stressful time over the course of these past two years, when people have had to deal with remote work situations that they normally wouldn’t have been accustomed to or have had to work in environments that have not necessarily been conducive to the usual performance of their jobs,” Hanshaw said. “We have chronic turnover in some of our most important state jobs here in West Virginia. We have to deal with that, and dealing with it in the form of compensation is an important part of that process.”
This will be the third time since 2018 the state increased teacher pay. Last month, the state had an $88 million revenue surplus. For the fiscal year so far, the state has had a surplus of nearly $269 million. Part of this was caused by federal COVID-19 relief program and part by increased economic activity when pandemic-era restrictions ended.