(The Center Square) – West Virginia will expand the number of fixed and mobile vaccination sites in an attempt to increase the total number of vaccinated residents, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
“We are going to immediately begin taking the vaccine clinics to the unvaccinated by using fixed sites and mobile sites,” Justice said in a statement.
Vaccination locations will be placed at high-traffic locations in West Virginia. This includes fairs, festivals, church parking lots, bars, restaurants, parks, malls, business organizations and other spots. The state will also utilize mobile vaccinations through the West Virginia Bureau of Senior Citizens, Meals on Wheels and other programs.
Justice urged local businesses to provide discounts to those who get vaccinated and provide incentives for employees.
“If we have to go door-to-door, we’ll go door-to-door on community-based outreach as well,” Justice said. “Really and truly, we know these vaccines are incredibly safe and we know what can happen for those who are exposed and what is happening all across this land. We've got to do any and everything to be able to get our people finally across the top of the mountain.”
The governor’s office and state health officials will also corroborate with hospitals and other health care facilities to urge vaccination upon a person’s discharge. The state is also working to expand availability to doctor’s offices.
Justice is also working on corroboration with local medical officials and community groups to push vaccine messaging.
“We are going to focus on new communication strategies to be able to really target our younger people through social media and streaming services,” Justice said. “We’re also going to reach out to the local EMS agencies to enhance vaccination opportunities.”
West Virginia is also hosting clinics at multiple state park and forest locations before Memorial Day. The state is also offering $100 savings bonds to any resident between the ages of 16 and 35 who get vaccinated because younger people are receiving the vaccine and lower rates than the older population.
As of this week, more than 79% of West Virginians 65 years old or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine; more than 70% have been fully vaccinated. Of all eligible West Virginians, only 53.5% have received at least one dose and only 44% have been fully vaccinated.
Justice has encouraged all eligible West Virginians to get the vaccine. He has said this is an important step to remove current pandemic restrictions and fully reopen the state.
Every person aged 16 or older is eligible to receive a vaccine.