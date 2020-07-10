(The Center Square) – West Virginia has continued to see a spike in COVID-19 cases after reopening the economy, and the particularly high increase in Monongalia County has forced Gov. Jim Justice to consider a stricter shutdown of county businesses.
Monongalia County has 246 of the state’s 1,074 COVID-19 cases, and it has seen a spike in cases of about 60 percent since July 1.
During a news conference Friday, Justice emphasized wearing a mask is important to slow the spread of COVID-19, and if the numbers do not slow down, he will consider closing bars and indoor dining again in Monongalia County.
“[A stricter shutdown is] the last thing we want to do,” Justice said as he urged residents to wear masks in these businesses. “The very last thing we want to do.”
Justice signed an executive order earlier this week mandating the wearing of masks in public buildings when social distancing is not possible. He did not impose any penalties for not wearing a mask, but he said he would consider doing so if the numbers do not start to trend downward and if people ignore the mandate.
“We need to understand that my executive order said ‘mandatory,’ ” Justice said. “Mandatory in public buildings.”
Justice said he would not have the authority to impose penalties on people for not wearing a mask on his own and he would have to call a special session of the state Legislature if he wanted to do so.
West Virginia has seen an increase of 130 new cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic.