(The Center Square) – Two days after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order to mandate face coverings inside public buildings, the governor announced he may impose penalties on residents who do not comply.
For now, Justice said West Virginia is operating on an honor system in which there are no penalties for noncompliance. If West Virginians don’t follow the mandate and COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward, however, Justice said he will impose penalties. If people follow the mandate and cases begin to trend downward, he said he will stick with the honor system.
“We have got to have you know it is an executive order from the governor that masks are mandatory in public buildings,” Justice said Wednesday during a news conference. “… There is an absolute whiplash of this terrible killer that is moving across our land, and it’s moving rapidly. We do not want that terrible killer right in our back door.”
Justice did not say how harsh the penalties would be or whether they would be civil or criminal.
The governor said there’s no need to wear face coverings while outside or where social distancing is possible, but it’s necessary when inside a public building if social distancing requirements cannot be met. He said if people go into a store, they should be wearing a mask. If they go out to eat, they should wear a mask when entering and leaving a building or when going to the bathroom.
The mandate applies to every person who is 9 years old or older unless the person has trouble breathing or cannot remove a face mask by himself or herself. The order is designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a surge that would force the state to impose stricter restrictions.
When it comes to the face mask requirements and other restrictions, Justice said he is considering a regional phase-out approach if certain regions are ready to operate with fewer restrictions than others.