(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is considering mandatory face mask requirements when social distancing cannot be observed.
Although Justice said it’s not necessary to wear a face covering just because a person is leaving his or her home, he said it may be necessary in some indoor and outdoor public places to prevent another surge.
“You have given me the honor to look after you,” Justice said Thursday during a news conference. “This is not easy to do right here, but I wanted you to know the thing that combats this disease and makes it powerless is when we restrict this disease from passing from one to another. … The way you stop this is masks; wearing your mask.”
Justice said West Virginians have stayed home and they have social distanced, and the state has not seen a relapse other states have seen. He said the state’s economy has survived, and he wants to ensure the state can prevent another surge of COVID-19 without needing to shut down the economy again, as other states are considering.
“We do not want to end up being Florida,” Justice said. “We do not want to end up being Arizona or Texas to where they can’t stop this now.”
The governor said he understands some people view wearing a mask as inconvenient and some have expressed privacy concerns, but “it’s my job to protect you.” He said he is consulting state health officials and members of his administration and will have more information about a potential face mask mandate next week.
In Thursday's news conference, Justice said he hopes people have a good Fourth of July weekend, but he urged them to avoid large crowds. He encouraged people who are traveling to another state to monitor potential COVID-19 symptoms and get tested before re-entering West Virginia.