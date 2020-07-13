(The Center Square) – With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in Monongalia County, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is ordering its bars to shut down for at least 10 days, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
To prevent similar spikes in other parts of the state, the governor also is ordering festivals, fairs and outdoor concerts to be shut down statewide unless there are fewer than 25 people who all social distance from each other. Justice also is reducing significantly the permitted size of intentional gatherings from 100 to 25, except for certain gatherings for which there are unique regulations in place, such as sporting events and churches.
Monongalia County has 340 active COVID-19 cases, which accounts for about one-fourth of West Virginia’s active cases. The number has grown by nearly 100 cases since Friday, which Justice said is primarily because of students coming back to the region and gathering in bars. People aged 20 through 29 years old accounted for much of the spike, having twice as many cases as any other age group.
“There’s a rise in active cases, and the number of community-based outbreaks is extremely concerning in Mon County,” Justice said Monday during a news conference. “With their current active cases at 340, we must act, and we must stop … this right now. Students are coming back to school, and the huge threat is the students congregating at the bars.”
Justice said if he didn't act now to stop the increase, he would risk asymptomatic people continuing to spread COVID-19 in large numbers. He said he will watch the numbers while these bars are closed, and he encouraged local health officials to work with bars to ensure they are able to comply with statewide mandates when able to reopen.
“During that 10-day period, I am very hopeful that what’s going to happen is we’re going to begin to see a correction in the numbers,” Justice said.
The governor said he wished he did not have to take this action, and he wished there was a vaccine so West Virginians could enjoy their summer like usual, but he is happy the state has not had a serious outbreak, such as in Texas or Florida, and he does not have to report hundreds of residents dying. He said he does not expect he will have to shut down businesses statewide again, but he likely will target hot spots. However, he did not rule out greater shutdowns if numbers require it, saying, “I will do my job.”
Justice emphasized the importance of wearing masks to stop the spread of COVID-19. He mandated wearing masks inside all public buildings in which there cannot be social distancing last week. He said he does not have the authority to jail someone for refusing to wear a mask without legislative approval, but said the health department has authority over licensing if certain businesses refuse to comply.