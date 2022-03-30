(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he will call lawmakers into a special session in April to address some concerns about a loan fund bill, but made no mention of a potential gas tax suspension, which Democratic lawmakers want passed.
The legislation he wants the General Assembly to address would create a self-sustaining loan fund with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.
Senate Bill 729, which was sponsored by Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, would have created the loan fund. Even though it passed both chambers of the General Assembly with unanimous support, Justice vetoed the legislation, citing technical errors. The governor is asking lawmakers to address these errors during a special session and send him a different version of the bill.
“If the legislature passes the bill during the Special Session, this important legislation will be fixed to allow for the proper transfer of monies,” Justice said in a statement.
“The self-sustaining loan fund that this bill will create is absolutely essential for us to be able to keep advancing our economic development efforts,” the governor continued. “The bill also intended to create a $200 million revolving loan fund for our [West Virginia Department of Transportation] to use as a catalyst to start major road projects through the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill. I am committed to making sure that this revolving loan fund remains in the bill.”
According to the governor’s office, the current language of the bill had several technical errors, which would have prevented money from being appropriated to the Economic Development Association consistent with the intent of the bill.
The special session will coincide with April legislative interim meetings so there won’t be any additional state costs to bring in lawmakers.
Legislative Democrats have urged the governor to call a special session to pass a 30-day gas tax suspension to provide temporary relief to West Virginians amid high gas prices. In previous days, the governor seemed open to the idea, saying that he would call a special session to consider a gas tax suspension if lawmakers wanted one. Although legislative Democrats held a news conference telling Justice that they wanted a special session, the governor said yesterday that lawmakers have not directly asked him to call one.
Justice made no indication in his statement he would include a gas tax suspension in the legislative agenda for the special session. Jennifer McPherson, a spokesperson for the House Democratic Caucus, told The Center Square the governor has not communicated to them that he intends to include their proposal in the agenda.
“The governor has given no indication of that to members of our caucus,” McPherson said.
The Center Square reached out to the governor’s office to ask whether the gas tax suspension bill would be included in the legislative agenda, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.