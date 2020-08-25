(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and members of the business community credited the state’s decline in the percentage of positive tests for the coronavirus with the face-mask mandate the governor issued in the beginning of July.
“You should be really proud, West Virginia,” Justice said. “When I ordered this, there was a lot of pushback at first, and I understood because none of us liked to do it. But yet, West Virginia, you overwhelmingly stepped up and look what’s happened.”
The seven-day and 14-day moving averages in the percentage of positive tests have been on a downward trajectory since they peaked in mid-July. The seven-day moving average hit its peak July 10 at 4.3 percent, and the 14-day moving average hit its peak July 16 and July 17 at 3.9 percent.
As of Sunday, the 14-day moving average dropped to 2.2 percent, and the seven-day moving average declined to 2.2 percent.
“When we made that order, we were going through the roof with our cases,” Justice said. “This order saved a ton of lives, that's all there is to it, because of what you did, West Virginia. You listened. You wore your face covering.”
The business community worked with Justice to craft the executive order that mandated face coverings inside public locations when social distancing cannot be observed. The order did not include penalties for violating the order, but Justice has said he would consider convening a special session to establish penalties for violations if the numbers did not trend downward.
Steve Roberts, the president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, told The Center Square the face-mask mandate has worked.
“West Virginia is one of the nation’s safest states from COVID-19,” Roberts said. “We credit face masks advocated by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Gov. Justice with helping to keep West Virginians safe and free from the virus."
Gil White, the West Virginia state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, similarly credited the mandate with the decline.
"Clearly, West Virginia's public health guidelines are having a positive effect,” White told The Center Square. “Our small business members are committed to following the rules while still providing the goods and services their customers need as safely as possible."
The total number of daily confirmed cases still is higher than it was before July, but testing has increased significantly. Before July, the daily number of COVID-19 cases was lower than 50 on most days, but since July, most days have been greater than 80 cases.