(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded nearly $13.2 million in Victims of Crime Act grants to public and private non-profit organizations throughout the state.
The total grant money awarded was $13,182,765 to 84 separate entities. The funding was made possible by House Bill 336, which made appropriations changes. The governor introduced the legislation in the most recent special session and it received bipartisan support.
Grant funding will provide direct services, which include counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy and client transportation. The money will be directed toward victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, elder abuse and other crimes. It will also provide funds to help victims go through the criminal justice system.
The funding is awarded to the states by the Office for Victims of Crime, the Office of Justice Programs of the U.S. Department of Justice. The West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services section administers the funds.