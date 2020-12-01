(The Center Square) – Gov. Jim Justice is asking West Virginia hospitals to re-evaluate their surge plans and consider reducing elective procedures again after the state has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“Our state health experts are genuinely concerned about the possibility of our hospitals becoming overrun if things get worse,” Justice said in a statement. “Every day that we have these briefings, we are asked where we stand on hospital beds and where we stand on capacity. We’ve been in talks with the West Virginia Hospital Association and many of the state’s hospitals and we all believe that some level of reduction of elective surgeries may be needed to ensure that we will have hospital space.”
State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said the administration spoke with the hospital association and asked for hospitals to consider the temporary reduction in elective surgeries over the next 45 days to ensure resources are available if there is a larger spike in COVID-19 cases. He said they asked the hospitals to prioritize elective surgeries and put them off if they are not urgent or emergent and if they would take up a hospital bed.
“Each system will submit their plans for how they will do that through the hospital association, and we will then look at those plans to make sure we are all communicating and helping each other out,” Marsh said.