(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice approved $6 million in funding for essential workers and child care providers with available Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money.
“I’m delighted that we solved the riddle on this,” Justice said in a statement. “West Virginia received a total of $23 million from another bucket of CARES Act money, specifically to provide support for our state’s essential workers and our child care network. But these funds were depleted and this program was set to end on September 30th. We’ve been working really, really hard to try to find a way, through the DHHR, that we could continue this on if the federal funding drops off, because we feel like this is really important.”
The funding will provide support through the end of the year. It will support 3,400 families.