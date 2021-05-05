(The Center Square) – West Virginia is providing the Town of Coalton with more than $3.3 million in grants to fund water system improvements, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
A $3,325,000 Abandoned Mine Land grant approved by the governor is designed to improve Coalton’s water quality. The funding is provided by the federal government, but administered through the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Abandoned Mine Lands.
The town has faced quality issues because of its existing raw water source quality and its water treatment plant capabilities, according to the governor’s office. It comes as the Coalton Elementary School was at risk of shutting down from a potential lack of reliable drinking water.
“It’s a great day for Coalton,” Justice said in a statement. “There’s no question that this whole project is vital to this community, it’s vital to your elementary school, it’s vital to bringing jobs and hope right here to you. You’ve done it – all the nights at three o’clock in the morning, all the calls to everybody coming and going – today is the culmination of you; the culmination of goodness from community and love for your neighbors, for this great town that needs a shot in the arm, as did West Virginia.”
The grant will provide funding for a new well and refurbishing the water storage tank. It will also fund a PVC waterline to replace the current portable water distribution system and a new water treatment plant to replace the old one.
“We’re moving forward now and it’s going to assure the residents of this town a safe, clean, affordable, potable water system,” Coalton Mayor Jim Rossi said in a statement. “It’s going to help fire insurance, it’s going to help future generations, it’s going to help development. This is a win-win and we’re proud of it.”
Coalton officials expect the water system improvements will make the town more attractive to businesses, according to the governor’s office.