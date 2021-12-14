(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice approved $151 million for projects designed to improve the state park system, which includes money to finish cabin renovations at the Lost River State Park.
“I always love visiting our incredible state parks and I’m so proud of all the work we’ve done over the last five years,” Justice said in a statement. “When I came into office, I said we were going to make our state parks and forests world-class destinations and here we are today. It’s truly incredible to see how far our state parks and forests have come.”
More than $35.2 million will be spent on lodging renovations and another $32.5 million will be spent to construct a new lodge at Cacapon State Park. More than $29.1 million will go toward activity infrastructure in parks throughout the state.
The governor also approved more than $24.5 million on cabin renovations for parks, $16.5 million for infrastructure upgrades and nearly $13.5 million for campsite development.
“The increase in tourism to our state parks and forests is proof that Governor Justice’s vision for West Virginia becoming a world-class destination for outdoor recreation is now a reality. As we enter 2022, West Virginia’s state parks and forests continue to be a source of warm hospitality and natural beauty for millions of visitors,” West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a statement.
About 7 million people visit the state parks and forest every year, according to the governor’s office. In 2021, the state had the highest number of visitors to parks and forests, surpassing 9 million.
Justice made his announcement at Lost River State Park in Hardy County.