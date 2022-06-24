(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice appointed a state Workforce Resiliency Officer to coordinate workforce development and is seeking applications for judges in the second and the ninth circuit family courts.
Justice appointed Lorrie Smith to head the State Workforce Resiliency Office, which the governor established to coordinate workforce development, job training, education and similar projects in West Virginia, according to a news release. The position was created to enhance coordination between those who are seeking work and businesses who are seeking workers.
Smith will work with the governor’s office to develop policies, plans and procedures to ensure that programs are effective.
“I would like to thank Gov. Justice for his confidence in me, appointing me to serve as West Virginia’s first State Workforce Resiliency Officer,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s an incredible honor. We have incredible programs and initiatives across the state to help West Virginians achieve career employment and I’m excited to get to work connecting the people of this state with these services, while also looking for new and exciting ideas to help our people land their dream jobs. I really believe that the work we’ll be doing will make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”
Before this position, Smith managed Jobs & Hope West Virginia, which sought to provide people with job training and direct them toward employment opportunities. More than 1,900 people who participated in the program currently have jobs and about 300 received career employment, according to the governor’s office.
“Lorrie really is the perfect person to head up our new State Workforce Resiliency Office,” Justice said in a statement. “The work that she has done helping lead the way with our Jobs & Hope program is off the charts. Now, we need her to step into this leadership role with our new Workforce Resiliency Office to help even more West Virginians land great jobs and make their lives better.”
The governor also announced he is seeking applicants for the second family court circuit and the ninth family court circuit. The second circuit serves Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel counties. The ninth circuit serves Logan County. The deadline for applicants for both positions is July 13.