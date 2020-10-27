(The Center Square) – Gov. Jim Justice announced additional jobs for the North Central West Virginia Airport and more than $2.5 million in transportation-related grants Tuesday during a news conference in Bridgeport.
The airport will add 250 new jobs over the next five months for a temporary hanger space that will facilitate aircraft maintenance in Bridgeport. The hiring will be done by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in response to an increase in demand. By March 2021, the aviation group’s workforce will rise to about 750 employees.
“To me, as a business guy, adding hundreds and hundreds of great jobs for the hardworking West Virginians in this area is the most exciting thing in the world,” Justice said in a statement. “Really it’s great for all of West Virginia and I love it more than you'll ever know. This is on top of so much other goodness that’s already going on at our North Central West Virginia airport.”
Justice also awarded 12 Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program (TARTP) grants in eight counties worth $2,548,285. These grants will be used to improve lighting, sidewalks and rail trails. These new grants are among 47 total TARTP grants worth $8.6 million for 29 counties this year.
“We just got these grants in yesterday and I thought, for crying out loud, I'm going to Bridgeport tomorrow, why not get these out the door? Really and truly, let’s go,” Justice said in a statement. “We’ve got millions and millions of more dollars-worth of these same grants that we’ll be awarding all across the state in the next few days.”
The new grants will be awarded in Gilmer, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Ritchie, Tucker and Upshur counties.