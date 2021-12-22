(The Center Square) – West Virginia will use about $48 million of its remaining CARES Act money to create a new nurse-training program for the state, Gov. Jim Justice announced this week.
The governor’s program is meant to improve and expand nursing education, retaining nurses and recruiting nurses to the state. According to the governor’s office, the program is meant to address staffing shortages in hospitals. Last year, 1,700 nurses opted against renewing their licenses.
“Our hospitals are overrun and understaffed,” Justice said in a statement. “That’s why we need to start this program to aggressively recruit, staff, and train more and more nurses. …Not only will this give us a boost in West Virginia, but it could very well set an example across our entire country.”
To improve education, the program will expand nursing programs and increase scholarship opportunities for faculty and students at three West Virginia Institutions: Concord University, Glenville State College and BridgeValley Community and Technical College. It will also help continue similar initiatives at other higher education institutions.
The program will provide incentives to nurses to encourage them to keep their jobs and provide new opportunities for skilled workers. It will also use funds to recruit out-of-state nurses to West Virginia from nearby states and metropolitan areas.
“It’s been especially visible and true over the last few years that nurses are the heart of our healthcare system,” Dr. Cynthia Persily of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission said in a statement. “Their work and dedication are invaluable. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical shortages of nurses that we have, both in West Virginia as well as across the nation. Governor, we would like to thank you for this remarkable investment. We are ready to get to work and we believe this is a tremendous way to strengthen our West Virginia nursing workforce for the future and to secure the health and well-being of all West Virginians.”
In a statement, leadership from the West Virginia Hospital Association said the state saw an uptick in COVID-19 cases during the holiday season last year and projections suggest that during this year’s holiday season, West Virginia will have the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
According to the WVHA, the majority of patients who are admitted into the ICU and use ventilators from COVID-19 complications have not received a vaccine against the virus.
West Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is lower than the national average. Less than 60% of adults are fully vaccinated and slightly less than 71% have received at least one dose. Numbers are higher for older residents and lower among children and young adults. Death or serious complications from COVID-19 are rare for younger people, but the risks increase if a person has other health complications, such as a compromised immune system and risks increase as a person gets older.