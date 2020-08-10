(The Center Square) – Gov. Jim Justice announced $2.6 million in new paving projects Monday in north-central West Virginia.
The projects will be completed in the next 45 days.
Although the paving projects will not be funded through the bonds West Virginia issued this year, Transportation Secretary Byrd White said the projects can be afforded thanks to the money freed up through bonding other projects.
West Virginia bonded several road projects because of the lower-than-expected state revenue caused by the response to COVID-19 and low interest rates.
Paving projects will happen in every county in the Division of Highways District Four: Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston and Taylor.
These projects are in addition to another $20 million worth of road work being conducted in 55 counties statewide. Justice said the state has paved more than 300 miles of roads, patched more than 3,000 miles of roads and spent tens of millions of dollars on equipment.
Justice said the additional road work will inconvenience some drivers in the short term, but he said it will make the roads better. He asked West Virginians to drive responsibly in the new work zones.
“Be observant, be cautions, be respectful,” Justice said.