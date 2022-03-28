(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced a $15 million project to transform three former Fayetteville schoolhouses into a boutique hotel, modern apartments and townhomes.
Mountain Shore Properties LLC will acquire the three buildings for the project. Charlie Wendell, a Fayetteville native and national real estate developer, will lead the project. The negotiations for the buildings began last month.
The governor’s office said the project will grow the tourism economy and address some housing shortages in the area. His office expects to create 30 temporary construction jobs and 25 permanent jobs once the construction is finished.
“Tourism is exploding all across West Virginia,” Justice said in a statement. “We have waves and waves of people that are visiting our great state, and you can bet that the addition of a classy boutique hotel like this, within a rock’s throw of America’s newest National Park, will draw them in droves. It’s great to see a West Virginia native son like Charlie coming back home to invest in our communities. There’s nothing better than taking these local gems and repurposing them as something new and exciting.”
The company will convert the former high school and the adjacent middle school building into a boutique hotel, which will have between 45 and 50 rooms. The former elementary school building will become an apartment building with between 20 and 24 units and the gymnasium will be a community facility. The company will also develop some of the land for townhomes.
The announcement comes about one year after New River Gorge National Park and Preserve near Fayetteville received national park designation, which the governor’s office said will fuel growth in the region.
“What a momentous day for the community of Fayetteville and America’s newest National Park,” West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said in a statement.
“The Governor is a true visionary for tourism, and his commitment to the industry has brought forth new ideas and new investment, like this historic project we celebrate today,” Ruby said. “The park designation has brought an incredible amount of attention to our state and this region. Visitation to the New River Gorge National Park increased by 31% last year. With this growth comes an increased demand for overnight accommodations, and I’d like to thank Charlie for helping us meet this need by making such an incredible investment in West Virginia tourism. We can’t wait for new and returning visitors to experience this truly unique redevelopment in the heart of Fayetteville.”
Justice and Wendell, joined with lawmakers, made the announcement at the old Fayetteville Elementary School.