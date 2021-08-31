(The Center Square) – More than $15.5 million worth of infrastructure grants were awarded for various projects in West Virginia, some of which will be used for COVID-19-related issues, Gov. Jim Justice’s office announced.
Nearly $8.2 million worth of funding was awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission, which works to develop sustainable economies throughout the Appalachian region. Nearly $7.4 million was awarded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which helps provide housing and economic opportunities in urban communities.
The grants will fund 10 ARC projects and 13 CDBG projects.
“It’s always a fun day when you’re able to give some money away for some great projects,” Justice said in a statement. “I'm really proud of everyone. I'm tickled to death that we're able to do these projects. I thank all the folks that have made all this possible.”
The West Virginia Development Office, which partners with federal, state and local participants, administers ARC funds. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the CDBG funds to states annually. This year, the department allocated additional funding to help states address issues related to COVID-19.
“We especially thank Gayle Manchin,” Justice said. “She is the ARC co-chair and is doing a wonderful job as the first ever chair from West Virginia. ...“At the end of the day, all the great work that our federal partners do is phenomenal. We just can’t thank you enough.”
The largest ARC grant, nearly $1.7 million, will go to the Wilderness Public Service District in Nicholas County for a water system extension and upgrade. The second largest ARC grant, more than $1.6 million, will go to the Summers County Commission for a waterline extension.
The largest CDBG grant, more than $1.57 million, will go to the Pocahontas County Commission for a roof and HVAC replacement at the Pocahontas Memorial Hospital. The second largest CDBG grant, about $1 million, will go to the Mountaineer Food Bank for its mobile pantry program.