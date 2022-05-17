(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $150 million in funding for a road project in the Southern part of the state, which will be funded through the Roads To Prosperity program.
Per the governor’s plan, the state will construct a 5.12-mile-long highway to connect the city of Welch to the Coalfields Expressway. The expressway runs through southwestern Virginia and the southern part of West Virginia. Justice approved a bid from Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, which will cost the state $147.6 million.
The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2026.
"This announcement today means we are one step closer to bringing this area of West Virginia to the world once and for all," the governor said in a statement. "We have waited and waited in southern West Virginia for way too long. From what I understand, this section right here is a linchpin section and then the sections beyond that will move even faster."
The project requires more than 16 million yards of excavation and the construction of two ramps and two bridges, according to the governor’s office. The state will also construct 10,000 feet of large diameter drainage pipe for the project.
“A lot of people start things, the governor is a guy that finishes things,” State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said in a statement.
“This is another step along the way to the finish,” Wriston continued. “This has been a long time coming. This is the beginning of the end of getting this done. …We're doing everything we can to execute the governor's vision. I drove around McDowell County today. The roads in McDowell County are as good as anywhere in the state now and they're getting better every day."
The project is part of a broader plan to connect West Virginia Turnpike at Beckley with the US 23 at Slate, Virginia. According to the governor’s office, the plan would open southern coalfields to economic development opportunities.